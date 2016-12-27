‘Come on, George. Loosen up’: Frank Sinatra sent The Times some advice for George Michael in 1990
When George Michael spoke to the Los Angeles Times for a Calendar cover story in 1990, not long after his solo career shot to the stratosphere with “Faith,” he was buckling under the weight of his own fame.
“The truth is, it all got much bigger than I ever imagined — and much harder to control. Ultimately, I wasn’t comfortable with that kind of visibility and power,” Michael, who died on Dec. 25 at age 53, told Robert Hilburn at the time.
Apparently, Frank Sinatra wasn’t too hip to Michael’s woes. The Chairman of the Board penned a letter to The Times, offering some unsolicited — but deliciously entertaining — advice to the British pop star.
“I don’t understand a guy who lives ‘in hopes of reducing the strain of his celebrity status.’ Here’s a kid who ‘wanted to be a pop star since I was about 7 years old,’” Sinatra wrote on what appeared to be his official stationery. “And now that he’s a smash performer and songwriter at 27 he wants to quit doing what tons of gifted youngsters all over the world would shoot grandma for — just one crack at what he’s complaining about.”
“Dust off those gossamer wings and fly yourself to the moon of your choice and be grateful to carry the baggage we’ve all had to carry since those lean nights of sleeping on buses and helping the driver unload the instruments,” he added.
The Times published Sinatra’s letter on Sept. 16, 1990.