Triforium
Many Los Angeles Times writers were drawn to the new downtown artwork called by its creator a “polyphonic kinetic tower” and many things by others, including the “Million Dollar Jukebox.”
Times Staff Writer Dave Smith was the first to take the sculpture seriously, well kind of, in this humorous review.
While speaking at an elementary school, Mayor Tom Bradley gave a prophetic answer to a child’s question. See the last two paragraphs of this report.
The Los Angeles Times editorial board opines that the Triforium might be the type of “provocative urban happening” that downtown needs, but maybe it won’t.
Los Angeles Times columnist Jack Smith finds a visit to the Triforium an enjoyable interlude.
In a letter to The Times, arts maven Tamara Thomas says the Triforium isn’t worthy of Los Angeles. The city should send it to Chicago.
Joseph Young, the creator of the Triforium, blasts his critics and pleads for his art work to be liberated from bureaucratic constraints so the whole community can benefit from it.